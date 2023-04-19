StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $951.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.