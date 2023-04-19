StockNews.com Upgrades Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Sell

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

See Also

