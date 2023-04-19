Strs Ohio Has $610,000 Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,819,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.