Strs Ohio Purchases 15,300 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 16.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

World Fuel Services Stock Down 1.3 %

INT opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

