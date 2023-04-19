Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $497,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,570.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,500 shares of company stock worth $895,980. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.54 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.01%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Stories

