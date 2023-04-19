Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 263.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 2.1 %

FISI stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.