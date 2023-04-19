Strs Ohio Sells 2,100 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Resources Connection stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

