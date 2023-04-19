Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Stryker traded as high as $294.54 and last traded at $293.49, with a volume of 50933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.78.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

