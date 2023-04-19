Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 16,550 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BCE by 581.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth $22,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

