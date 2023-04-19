Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 243,490 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 413,945 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.