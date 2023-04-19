Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 76,366 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Kinross Gold worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

