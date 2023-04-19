Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Bloom Energy worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after buying an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after buying an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,403. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

