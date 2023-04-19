Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,068,000 after buying an additional 471,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,111,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,225,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

