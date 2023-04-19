Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of National Health Investors worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.90%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

