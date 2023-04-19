Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.8 %

SIRI opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

