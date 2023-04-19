Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 9,758.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,871 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.