Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 29,174 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of West Fraser Timber worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

