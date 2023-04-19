Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 41,456 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

