Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 80,339 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,683,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Stratasys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stratasys stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

