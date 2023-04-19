Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Newell Brands worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

