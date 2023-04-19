Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lennox International worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LII. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Stock Performance
NYSE:LII opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.34. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.84.
Lennox International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International
In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.08.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.