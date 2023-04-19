Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sensata Technologies worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 214,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ST opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.