Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Burford Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Burford Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

