Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Lincoln National worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

