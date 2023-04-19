Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

