Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.67 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,534 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

