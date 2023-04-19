Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of CyberArk Software worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

