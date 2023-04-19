Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Liberty Global worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 1,043,564 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,386,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LBTYK opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

