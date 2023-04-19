Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.54 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.64% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

