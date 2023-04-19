Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.26 Million Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,737,255 shares of company stock valued at $599,392,939 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

SHLS opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

