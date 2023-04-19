Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

