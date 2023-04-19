Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 344,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 183,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

