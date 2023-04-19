Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.98 Million Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of H World Group worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in H World Group during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.