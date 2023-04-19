Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dynatrace worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after buying an additional 419,581 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %

DT opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.90, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.