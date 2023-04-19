Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.46 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Open Text by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 22.4% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 273,614 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 11.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Open Text by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

