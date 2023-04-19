Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KE by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

