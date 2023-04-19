Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.18 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

