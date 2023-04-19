Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

