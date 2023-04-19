Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $180.03 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

