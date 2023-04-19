Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $20.59 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,589,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Shares of PCTY opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

