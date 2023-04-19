Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $22.13 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.82. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

