Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,087,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,292,000 after buying an additional 955,696 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 146,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.
Shares of CG stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
