Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,087,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,292,000 after buying an additional 955,696 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 146,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.