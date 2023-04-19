Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007,934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Outfront Media worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OUT opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

