Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 314,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after buying an additional 270,670 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,688,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after buying an additional 212,120 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,478,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after buying an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,443,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after buying an additional 104,092 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.