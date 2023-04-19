Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 120,088 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,645,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 244,812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.