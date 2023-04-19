Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of GFL Environmental worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
