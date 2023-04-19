Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,190,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ICL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICL Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

