Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 312,361 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 312,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

