Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Generac worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

NYSE GNRC opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.