Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 103.7% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

